Previous
Photo 915
Always Live
Melbourne Arts Centre spire, taken a couple of nights.
More info about the Spire here:
https://www.artscentremelbourne.com.au/about-us/our-history
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
3
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
18th November 2023 8:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture-1
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
November 21st, 2023
Andreas
ace
Love the change of light temperature.
November 21st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great shot.
November 21st, 2023
