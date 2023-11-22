Previous
Always Live by ankers70
Photo 915

Always Live

Melbourne Arts Centre spire, taken a couple of nights.

More info about the Spire here: https://www.artscentremelbourne.com.au/about-us/our-history


22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Dawn ace
A nice shot
November 21st, 2023  
Andreas ace
Love the change of light temperature.
November 21st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great shot.
November 21st, 2023  
