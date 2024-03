Looking up

The domed ceiling of the Banking Chamber of the Commercial Bank of Australia, Collins Street Melbourne. Built in 1891, in the Baroque Revival Style during the Marvellous Melbourne period, from the 1880s to the end of the 19th century ( https://www.slv.vic.gov.au/search-discover/galleries/marvellous-melbourne). YouTube of the Banking Chamber: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AyGAEcCZgMg