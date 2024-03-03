Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1017
Looking up
The domed ceiling of the Banking Chamber of the Commercial Bank of Australia, Collins Street Melbourne. Built in 1891, in the Baroque Revival Style during the Marvellous Melbourne period, from the 1880s to the end of the 19th century (
https://www.slv.vic.gov.au/search-discover/galleries/marvellous-melbourne).
YouTube of the Banking Chamber:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AyGAEcCZgMg
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1032
photos
118
followers
127
following
278% complete
View this month »
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
28th February 2024 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Margaret Brown
ace
Very impressive architecture, fav
March 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
An impressive gallery and dome.
March 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close