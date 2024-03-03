Previous
Looking up by ankers70
Photo 1017

Looking up

The domed ceiling of the Banking Chamber of the Commercial Bank of Australia, Collins Street Melbourne. Built in 1891, in the Baroque Revival Style during the Marvellous Melbourne period, from the 1880s to the end of the 19th century ( https://www.slv.vic.gov.au/search-discover/galleries/marvellous-melbourne).

YouTube of the Banking Chamber: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AyGAEcCZgMg
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
278% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Very impressive architecture, fav
March 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
An impressive gallery and dome.
March 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise