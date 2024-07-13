Sign up
Previous
Photo 1149
Reflections in a puddle
Susan
@wakelys
challenged me to do a high key shot, subject of my choice. I hope this meets her challenge.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1169
photos
133
followers
138
following
Tags
get-pushed-622
Susan Klassen
ace
Fabulous capture! Great reflections! Fav.
July 12th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot like it👍😊
July 12th, 2024
