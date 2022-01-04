Echinopsis 2

This first week I will be sharing some of the cactus flowers blooming in the garden during January.

I am doing my best to identify the varieties correctly but it is a lot of hit and miss - if there are any cactus experts who are good at identifying them feel free to correct me :)



Echinopsis is a large genus of cacti native to South America, sometimes known as Hedgehog Cactus, Sea-Urchin Cactus or Easter Lily Cactus. In Echinopsis plants range from very small, flattened-globose plants to quite large, treelike giants. As a result, there is a long list of synonymous names for many of the species.