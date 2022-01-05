gymnocalycium

This first week I will be sharing some of the cactus flowers blooming in the garden during January.

I am doing my best to identify the varieties correctly but it is a lot of hit and miss - if there are any cactus experts who are good at identifying them feel free to correct me :)



Gymnocalycium is a genus of cactus which is native to South America. All species occur east of the Andes, and most are native to the southern half of the continent. Most species are small, seldom growing more than about 4 or 5 inches tall, and a few inches in diameter.

