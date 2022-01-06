Previous
Rebutia by annied
Rebutia

This first week I will be sharing some of the cactus flowers blooming in the garden during January.
I am doing my best to identify the varieties correctly but it is a lot of hit and miss - if there are any cactus experts who are good at identifying them feel free to correct me :)

The genus Rebutia is one of the most popular in cultivation. Several species are produced on a large scale commercially and found in garden centers around the world. In the wild, these plants are found in the hills and mountains of Argentina and Bolivia.
Annie D

