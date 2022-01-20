Previous
Phalaenopsis Orchid by annied
Phalaenopsis Orchid

This week I'll be posting the orchids that flower in the garden around this time of year. (which is January in this album lol)

Phalaenopsis, also known as moth orchids, is a genus of about seventy species of plants in the family Orchidaceae.

Diana
Lovely shot of my favourite orchid, I was not aware that they can survive outside.
April 17th, 2022  
