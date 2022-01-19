Previous
banfieldara gilded tower 'mystic maze' by annied
19 / 365

banfieldara gilded tower 'mystic maze'

This week I'll be posting the orchids that flower in the garden around this time of year. (which is January in this album lol)

This is a really neat Brassia hybrid with 5-6 inch star shaped flowers that first open in a greenish yellow color, and then progress to being more yellow as the flowers mature. The petals and sepals have chocolate-red markings and the lip is a maze of red vertical striations through the lip. Long lasting flowers that are borne on 20-24 inch tall spikes with 10 or more flowers. This plant will flower twice per year.
