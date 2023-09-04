Ku-Ring-Gai Sculpture Trail 4 - Banksea and Banksia Bouquet

Early September 2023 we wandered the Ku-ring-gai Sculpture Trail at the Wildflower Gardens.

So the month will be the sculptures we viewed along the trails.



Left - Banksea

Michelle Macbeth

Banksea is the result of wanting to capture a more stylised look of the banksia trunk, I used plaster sprig moulds from sea shells to create the texture on the pot.

Category: Open

Materials: Clay and oxides.



Right - Banksia Bouquet

Daniel Burkhardt

Banksias are my favourites of the Australian bush, the fresh shoots, the rough bark and leaves and the unique flowers that host an equally unique array of fauna. Eventually they die and leave behind the skeletons of twigs and branches, adorned with the spent fruit cones. Their stark form and shape are still unique, and I have tried to highlight them in rainbow colours. Eight such twigs are arranged as a Banksia bouquet in a base of rough sandstone rock.

Category: Open

Materials: Dead Banksia twigs with spent cones, painted. Sandstone rock for base. All natural except glossy paint.

