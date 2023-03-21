Sign up
60 / 365
origami bun
made for me at the Lancaster Chinese New Year celebrations - it's inflatable
-
one of the basic forms of origami is what we used to make as children as water bombs!
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Album
Year of the Bunny 2023-2024
Camera
G3311
Taken
21st March 2023 9:28am
Tags
bunny
,
rabbit
,
origami
,
yoftr
Peter
ace
Brings back fun memories for both of us then Annie-Sue, well balanced and captured:)
March 21st, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
@pcoulson
he sat better on the sanitiser than on the flat!
March 21st, 2023
