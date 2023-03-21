Previous
origami bun by anniesue
origami bun

made for me at the Lancaster Chinese New Year celebrations - it's inflatable
-
one of the basic forms of origami is what we used to make as children as water bombs!
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Peter ace
Brings back fun memories for both of us then Annie-Sue, well balanced and captured:)
March 21st, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
@pcoulson he sat better on the sanitiser than on the flat!
March 21st, 2023  
