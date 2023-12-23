Sign up
Previous
172 / 365
strict supervision!
did a few things today, but left camera at a friend's house. A bit more bead sorting from the bag in the tub, this time.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5446
photos
52
followers
18
following
47% complete
Views
3
Album
Year of the Bunny 2023-2024
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
23rd December 2023 10:34pm
Tags
bunny
,
rabbit
,
beads
,
hama
,
yoftr
