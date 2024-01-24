Previous
stained glass set-up by anniesue
192 / 365

stained glass set-up

this was what I'd taken out before - need to consider matters more technically! Might set up a "studio" tomorrow :-)
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
52% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Sounds like a plan! Nice colour
January 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise