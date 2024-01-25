Previous
haven't set the studio up! by anniesue
haven't set the studio up!

was trying to do some clearing - which exhausts me.

the template might be the outside of Easter gift labels (or it might not!)

the Christmas card was from a girl at writing group (which I think I left in 2018) saying she looked forward to hearing more of my work, which she did - just as I enjoyed hearing hers :-)
25th January 2024

Annie-Sue

