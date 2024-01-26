Previous
did "studio" by anniesue
194 / 365

did "studio"

but hadn't started looking for necessary things early enough so I'll have to studio again. (If I can find the things that is. I'm trying to do clearing, but that just makes everywhere worse (at first!!) - and I haven't got a surface in sight!
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
53% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oooh that's lovely - hoping you'll keep it?!
January 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise