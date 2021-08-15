Sign up
181 / 365
brontocowsus
was going to make origami cows - but forgot how! Anyhow, colleague adapted an item from the [long] lost property.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Year of the Cow (after all, an ox is not renewable) 12-02-2021 ...
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
15th August 2021 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
dinosaur
,
cow
,
yoto
