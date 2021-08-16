Sign up
182 / 365
orignotni
was trying to fold a cow at work yesterday and had forgotten how. We were looking at patterns and found one that looked nice and I did it in the evening - but it's fake - you have to make the head separately and stick it on!!!
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Photo Details
Album
Year of the Cow (after all, an ox is not renewable) 12-02-2021 ...
Tags
origami
bull
cow
yoto
