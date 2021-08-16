Previous
Next
orignotni by anniesue
182 / 365

orignotni

was trying to fold a cow at work yesterday and had forgotten how. We were looking at patterns and found one that looked nice and I did it in the evening - but it's fake - you have to make the head separately and stick it on!!!
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise