205 / 365
faint art never won fare lady
this was a pun on a morning radio show many (many) years ago.
Have edited this because it is someone's original art
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Year of the Cow (after all, an ox is not renewable) 12-02-2021 ...
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
9th September 2021 8:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cow
,
horns
,
yoto
