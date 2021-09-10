Sign up
207 / 365
cow is obviously the accessory of the moment
"cow is now!"
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Year of the Cow (after all, an ox is not renewable) 12-02-2021 ...
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
10th September 2021 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bag
,
cow
,
yoto
narayani
Handy!
September 10th, 2021
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
baggy!
September 10th, 2021
