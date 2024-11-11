Previous
Windermere, Bowness and Troutbeck Bridge Wars Memorial by anniesue
311 / 365

Windermere, Bowness and Troutbeck Bridge Wars Memorial

went to our silence this morning, before my walk, then stopped to visit here on the way to St Martin's.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
85% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Lovely memorial!
November 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise