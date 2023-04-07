Previous
It is Vikki's fault by artsygang
It is Vikki's fault

My sketchy attempt at Jackie's photo
Ink, watercolour and coloured pencils
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Thanks Jackie for the photo and Vikki for the nudge
April 7th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
I think this is worthy of putting on the public view - easily an artwork of being sold!
April 7th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
@maggiemae That is truly kind of you! I appreciate the comment!
April 7th, 2023  
