288 / 365
It is Vikki's fault
My sketchy attempt at Jackie's photo
https://365project.org/30pics4jackiesdiamond/extra-special-o/2023-04-06
Ink, watercolour and coloured pencils
@monikozi
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
4
0
Latest from all albums
April 7th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Thanks Jackie for the photo and Vikki for the nudge
April 7th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
I think this is worthy of putting on the public view - easily an artwork of being sold!
April 7th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
@maggiemae
That is truly kind of you! I appreciate the comment!
April 7th, 2023
