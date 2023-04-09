Previous
Color and Almost Black and White by artsygang
290 / 365

Color and Almost Black and White

Apologies for the poor quality of the photo. I took it off my ipad today since I already sent the chicken to my daughter before I got a camera photo of it. She loved it.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
79% complete

Susan Wakely ace
@grammyn oh Katy I am loving your style.
April 9th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Olive in particular loves the cat!! I love both
April 9th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Oh my..they are delightful 🧡
April 9th, 2023  
