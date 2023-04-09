Sign up
Color and Almost Black and White
Apologies for the poor quality of the photo. I took it off my ipad today since I already sent the chicken to my daughter before I got a camera photo of it. She loved it.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
4
1
April 9th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@grammyn
oh Katy I am loving your style.
April 9th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Olive in particular loves the cat!! I love both
April 9th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Oh my..they are delightful 🧡
April 9th, 2023
