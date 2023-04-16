Previous
Trifecta by artsygang
291 / 365

Trifecta

A bug, a frog, and a house. The bug and frog are copies of someone else's art but the bird house it mine. I need to try doing more on my own but I am content recreating what others so skillfully do
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
79% complete

View this month

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@grammyn these are so whimsical and perfect. What will you do with them? Perfect card toppers
April 16th, 2023  
