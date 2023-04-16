Sign up
291 / 365
Trifecta
A bug, a frog, and a house. The bug and frog are copies of someone else's art but the bird house it mine. I need to try doing more on my own but I am content recreating what others so skillfully do
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
2
0
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
498
photos
42
followers
10
following
79% complete
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
katy
ace
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
April 16th, 2023
JackieR
ace
@grammyn
these are so whimsical and perfect. What will you do with them? Perfect card toppers
April 16th, 2023
