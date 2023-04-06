Previous
Next
Quintessential by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1471

Quintessential

The Anglo-Saxon church and Georgian house face onto a village green which abuts the sea wall.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
403% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
I had already looked at the sky before I read your tag. All the colors are nice and strong in this photo including that sky. I like the Composition and the POV.
April 6th, 2023  
summerfield ace
@monikozi would be itching to paint this.

fabulous scenery. and it would make a nice painting, too!
April 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture, amazing sky too!
April 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise