Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1470
Christmas Past
Skeleton of a holly leaf. I've seen others post these and similar so thought I'd have a go for this week's 'New to Me' prompt.
Biggest issue, it was so light the slightest breeze blew it across the surface.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4193
photos
221
followers
98
following
402% complete
View this month »
1463
1464
1465
1466
1467
1468
1469
1470
Latest from all albums
2520
1468
2521
2522
1469
2523
2524
1470
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
4th April 2023 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
52jr23
,
52wc-2023-w14
,
secret of successful high-key? brilliant sunlight outdoors!!!
Peter
ace
Beautifully setup and captured Jackie, Fav:)
April 5th, 2023
summerfield
ace
why, look at that very white background! aces!
April 5th, 2023
katy
ace
brilliant white background that shows off the skeletpon and shadow perfectly! FAV
April 5th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautifully done Jackie fav
April 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks lovely on black, so delicate.
April 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close