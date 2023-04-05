Previous
Christmas Past by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Christmas Past

Skeleton of a holly leaf. I've seen others post these and similar so thought I'd have a go for this week's 'New to Me' prompt.

Biggest issue, it was so light the slightest breeze blew it across the surface.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details

Peter ace
Beautifully setup and captured Jackie, Fav:)
April 5th, 2023  
summerfield ace
why, look at that very white background! aces!
April 5th, 2023  
katy ace
brilliant white background that shows off the skeletpon and shadow perfectly! FAV
April 5th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautifully done Jackie fav
April 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
Looks lovely on black, so delicate.
April 5th, 2023  
