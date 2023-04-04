Previous
Swaying in the Sunshine and Breeze by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Swaying in the Sunshine and Breeze

Fran challenged me to make a photograph with repeating patterns, elements and colours. I took a few in-camera multiple exposures of the tulips, but this long exposure of them swaying in the breeze appealed to me the most.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

JackieR

JackieR ace
@franbalsera Hope you think this meets your challenge.
April 4th, 2023  
Annie D ace
It is very appealing and I think it meets the challenge beautifully
April 4th, 2023  
