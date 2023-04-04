Sign up
Swaying in the Sunshine and Breeze
Fran challenged me to make a photograph with repeating patterns, elements and colours. I took a few in-camera multiple exposures of the tulips, but this long exposure of them swaying in the breeze appealed to me the most.
JackieR
ace
@franbalsera
Hope you think this meets your challenge.
April 4th, 2023
Annie D
ace
It is very appealing and I think it meets the challenge beautifully
April 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
