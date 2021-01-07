Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
7 / 365
Rose in oil paint
I worked with a medium that made it possible to dry in a few hours in stead of days.....
@jacqbb
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
49
photos
10
followers
8
following
7% complete
View this month »
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Latest from all albums
16
17
18
19
13
20
21
22
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Paintings
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
artsy-fartsy-gang
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close