Sunset Regatta by artsygang
Sunset Regatta

Inspired by a combination of watching the sunrise over the marina this morning, Paul Klee's geometrics and Edouard Cribier's yachts. Jackie
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

katy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond now you are just showing off~! Very impressive! This is your own creation?!
March 3rd, 2021  
JackieR ace
@grammyn all from my head Katy! thank you

I tried to get a graduation of light in the sky and sea, and wanted it to be a sunrise, but the sun is in the west In the picture so had to be setting!!
March 3rd, 2021  
Casablanca ace
A beauty! Most enjoyable to look at. ⛵️
March 3rd, 2021  
katy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond this is really amazing with all the thought that went into it!!
March 3rd, 2021  
