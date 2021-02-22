Previous
I Saw A Ship A Sailing by artsygang
36 / 365

I Saw A Ship A Sailing

Water color after Edouard Cribier. Could be better......could be so much worse. Please tell me how to make it better! ♥

@grammyn
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
9% complete

