Discuss
47 / 365
Path Less Travelled Reprise
Painted without permission from the photographer but counting on forgiveness rather than permission. Link to the photo
https://365project.org/30pics4jackiesdiamond/extra-special-o/2021-02-21
@grammyn
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
Photo Details
Album
Paintings
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
14th March 2021 9:35am
Sally Ings
ace
Katy you are leading us down the garden path. I like it, lovely colours
@grammyn
March 14th, 2021
JackieR
ace
That is lovely!! Such vibrant greens and I want to know what's at the end of that lovely tree tunnel.
@grammyn
March 14th, 2021
