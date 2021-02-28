Previous
Path Less Travelled Reprise by artsygang
47 / 365

Path Less Travelled Reprise

Painted without permission from the photographer but counting on forgiveness rather than permission. Link to the photo https://365project.org/30pics4jackiesdiamond/extra-special-o/2021-02-21

@grammyn
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
15% complete

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Katy you are leading us down the garden path. I like it, lovely colours @grammyn
March 14th, 2021  
JackieR ace
That is lovely!! Such vibrant greens and I want to know what's at the end of that lovely tree tunnel. @grammyn
March 14th, 2021  
