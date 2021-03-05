Sign up
46 / 365
Flower Cards
I completed this today. A fun project. I'm so far behind on the art works.....
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
2
0
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
81
photos
16
followers
8
following
12% complete
30
31
32
40
41
42
44
46
27
41
42
44
29
31
32
46
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Paintings
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
5th March 2021 2:24pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Maggiemae
ace
Delightful and so simple!
March 5th, 2021
katy
ace
I am not quite sure which of the gang this belongs to but I’m glad to see I’m not the only one that is so far behind. I love that you made some different kinds of flowers that are original tutorial! These are very nice!
March 5th, 2021
