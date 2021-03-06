Sign up
Secret Beauty, Lesley's Cottage By Ellen
My rendition of this darling well cared for home. Such character! I used Sue's and Lesley's nice paintings as reference along with the photo (learned how to print screen to refer to when ever I need to) Thanks for your critiques and inspirations.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
moni kozi
Wooow!!!! This is extremely beautiful! I love the arches, especially the left one, the shadows on the house and in the windows, and the plants. Very very beautiful. Congratulations.
@theredcamera
March 6th, 2021
