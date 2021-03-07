Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
49 / 365
Apple in oil
Followed a YouTube tutorial loosely -
https://youtu.be/do1Kazg5esM
@salza
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
85
photos
17
followers
9
following
13% complete
View this month »
33
41
42
43
45
47
48
49
Latest from all albums
45
29
31
32
47
48
4
49
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Paintings
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
7th March 2021 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
apple
,
oil paint
,
salza_art
Sally Ings
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@wakelys
@serendipity
@grammyn
@summerfield
@monikozi
@jacqbb
Played with some oil paints. Feel free to comment, or critique
March 7th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Played with some oil paints. Feel free to comment, or critique