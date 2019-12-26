Previous
"Just a tiny morsel, please" by berelaxed
Merry managed a tiny taste of Panettone this morning as we were having our coffee and opening our stockings and gifts. We were away most of the day yesterday and saved our gifts to each other until this morning. She had several fun gifts and well and enjoyed the swirling tissue paper and bags too.

We've had a quiet day and are looking forward to Christmas dinner leftovers tonight. T got a cool round Votes for Women puzzle that she is sorting out on the dining room table. This is our first puzzle experience with Merry. Raspberry was very satisfied to lie on a towel and watch us, Merry may not be quite so docile.
