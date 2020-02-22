Weekend fun

T's sister C and niece K arrived last night from snowy New Hampshire. We had a fun evening with good conversation and rousing games of Bananagrams after ourThai Lobster Bisque and shrimp cocktail supper.



This morning we were treated to a surprise visit from sister-in-law Donna, Nora and baby Hunter. Nora came in and actually stayed with us by herself, a first on her own, as Donna wheeled sleeping 4 month old Hunter home. Nora settled in for some stories, fun with blocks made from trees and strawberry yogurt for a snack. Her mum came back through the wooded path to fetch her and visited a bit too. Sarah, Nora and I went up to the loft so Nora could see my painting of "Cream", the Irish sheep( see yesterday's post). The painting, when finished, will be Nora's for her new bedroom in their new house also being built on wooded family land. Hopefully, they will be moving in by July and the paintings should be ready to go then as well.



We're waiting for T's other sister R( T is the youngest of 11) and husband to drop by soon. We have plans to go for an early dinner to Beijing House, our favorite Chinese restaurant to continue the weekend fun and games.

