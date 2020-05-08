Previous
Tongue out tonight
Tongue out tonight

This shot, through the kitchen window, was taken at 7:21 this evening, a rainy one at that. She had most likely her last evening sip before tucking away on what promises to be a very cold night. She's showing off her magnificent tongue, a tongue that scientists now believe works like an elastic micropump. Previously, since 1830, ornithologists assumed that they drank by capillary action. She stayed on the curvy old branch I have attached to the feeder for a long time, searching I assume for the elusive male we saw briefly last night. It's not the sharpest shot I had of her emerald feathers, but she wanted you to see and learn about her tongue.


http://www.sci-news.com/biology/science-hummingbird-tongue-micropump-03146.html
8th May 2020

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
