Nora's new bedroom window

We had a tour of the newly plastered new house with Nora and her Daddy today. It looks fabulous and so well thought out for a one level, forever house for them. We walked over on the new path from my brother and sister-in law's house. They have been living there with C&D&G for two years this coming November as the new house has evolved from plans to reality. Nora's dad, David is cutting a path in the woods to connect to our path that goes up through the myrtle and pines behind our barn.