Mama Ruby-Throated-Hummingbird

This was taken through the kitchen window as she was resting after drinking deeply. Moments later, a male Ruby-Throat arrived, showing off in front of her as she rested on the twig I have near the feeder. Of course I didn't have the camera then, I had walked to another window for another view of her. He was showing off very handsomely, but didn't do the mating ritual arced flight for her. She watched, but remained seated even after he zoomed off. I love her wings and fanned tail feathers.