Photo 1989
Red Spotted Purple
T spotted this female in the garden and called for me to get my camera. I got one good shot before she was fluttering off.
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
0
2
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1989
photos
93
followers
37
following
544% complete
View this month »
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
9th August 2020 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
