Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1990
Bugs for Breakfast
It's just another unbearably hot day here, at lunchtime the heat index was 101 degrees F/38C. No rain, a passing shower yesterday that evaporated when it hit the ground I think.
We sat out a bit on T's lunch break and had to duck often since we seemed to be in the way of two warring female hummingbirds. It's all about territory apparently.
For the Record,
This day came in hot and humid as has every single day that I can remember.
All hands wary and as a retied teacher I am so upset about the back to school nightmare in this unprepared country.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1990
photos
92
followers
37
following
545% complete
View this month »
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
10th August 2020 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hydrangea
,
sparrow
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close