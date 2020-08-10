Bugs for Breakfast

It's just another unbearably hot day here, at lunchtime the heat index was 101 degrees F/38C. No rain, a passing shower yesterday that evaporated when it hit the ground I think.



We sat out a bit on T's lunch break and had to duck often since we seemed to be in the way of two warring female hummingbirds. It's all about territory apparently.



For the Record,

This day came in hot and humid as has every single day that I can remember.



All hands wary and as a retied teacher I am so upset about the back to school nightmare in this unprepared country.

