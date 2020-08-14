Previous
The Chipmunk Cafe by berelaxed
Photo 1994

The Chipmunk Cafe

A full peanut menu available for outdoor dining.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Elyse Klemchuk
What a cute guest!
August 14th, 2020  
