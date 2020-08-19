Sign up
Photo 1999
A palette of feathers
A juvenile Ruby-Throated Hummingbird male with glorious colors even without his red gorget. When he matures he will be a flying paint palette of color.
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
Betsey
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
ruby-throatedhummingbird
Joyce W.
ace
Awesome capture!!
August 19th, 2020
Lin
ace
wonderful - those colors are amazing
August 19th, 2020
