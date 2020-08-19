Previous
Next
A palette of feathers by berelaxed
Photo 1999

A palette of feathers

A juvenile Ruby-Throated Hummingbird male with glorious colors even without his red gorget. When he matures he will be a flying paint palette of color.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
547% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joyce W. ace
Awesome capture!!
August 19th, 2020  
Lin ace
wonderful - those colors are amazing
August 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise