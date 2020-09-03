That Red Badge of Courage

A very handsome juvenile Ruby-Throated Hummingbird showing off his one red feather in what will be a shimmering red gorget as he matures. He will need lots of courage for his long flight south.







During migration, a hummingbird's heart beats up to 1,260 times a minute, and its wings flap 15 to 80 times a second. To support this high energy level, a hummingbird will typically gain 25-40% of their body weight before they start migration in order to make the long trek over land, and water.



They fly alone, often on the same path they have flown earlier in their life, and fly low, just above tree tops or water. Young hummingbirds must navigate without parental guidance, or previous flight experience.



Hummingbirds fly by day when nectar sources such as flowers are more abundant. Flying low allows the birds to see, and stop at, food supplies along the way. They are also experts at using tail winds to help reach their destination faster and by consuming less energy and body fat.



Research indicates a hummingbird normally can travel as many as 23 miles in one day. At that rate it can take several weeks to reach their wintering grounds from summer breeding grounds in the northern U.S. or southern Canada. But in certain circumstances, like the journey over the Gulf of Mexico, they can fly for more extended lengths of time, like 22 hours, nonstop!



While some hummingbirds begin their fall migration as early as late July, most don't start their journey south till August or September. www.hummingbirdcentral.com





They will be traveling soon, so I try to get as many shots as I can as this season comes to a close.