Merry Mischief

We took Merry to see her vet this morning. The last couple of days her affect has seemed a bit 'off'. last night and this morning she seemed very quiet and without much appetite. She had blood work, a nausea shot, hydration and reportedly was frisky and precious in the examining room. With the Covid rules, we wait in the car and the masked vet come out to chat. She has a food allergy and skin issues that are considered an auto-immune condition. Often in cats, with these issues there can be a third, pancreatitis, IBS, gallbladder issues can be some of the conditions. We've pretty much ruled out IBS, but she'll have a tummy shave and ultrasound tomorrow. Of course I'm a wreck, but the vet said that actually these conditions can be quite common in cats and she sounded like all are treatable. Merry has had many food and med changes, so it's a lot for her and I suppose for us too. She gained weight on the steroids she had first, now is losing a bit too much. I got kudos for being able to give her the rather large capsule for her skin issues, the vet said she can't give capsules successfully to her own cat and knows few who can.



Cat health issues trigger my anxiety after the loss of Raspberry, so I'm trying to stay calm today. Merry is such a part of our little world here.



Merry came home, ate a good meal and has lazed in the sun. Yesterday she stayed upstairs all day and seemed down' to us last night. The call was made for an appointment immediately this morning. We love the vets and the clinic, she'll be dropped off tomorrow and in good hands. She seems quite normal now.



Unbelievably, I have an 8:15 AM pandemic re-scheduled appointment with my eye surgeon tomorrow. I have to have both eyes dilated, so T will drive me there, drop me off, scoot back home and fetch Merry and drop her at the vets since they don't open till 9 on Wednesdays. Then she'll come back and get me. We only have one car, but I can't drive home anyway, so two cars would be no help.





