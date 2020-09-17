Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2028
The weather wheel is turning
all bow to autumn
pink petals bow,
so soon to fade,
bleached brittle, brown
now paper thin
beneath the dimming
weakling sun,
all nature drawing in
as autumn browns
the weather wheel
embracing color
tumbling down
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
2028
photos
91
followers
36
following
555% complete
View this month »
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
17th September 2020 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
littlequickfirehydranger
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close