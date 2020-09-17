Previous
The weather wheel is turning by berelaxed
The weather wheel is turning

all bow to autumn

pink petals bow,
so soon to fade,
bleached brittle, brown
now paper thin
beneath the dimming
weakling sun,
all nature drawing in
as autumn browns
the weather wheel
embracing color
tumbling down
17th September 2020

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
