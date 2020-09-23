Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2034
"If you like balance, symmetry...
then you will go into the house and get more peanuts for me."
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
2034
photos
91
followers
36
following
557% complete
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
23rd September 2020 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
easternchipmunk
