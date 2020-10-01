My 6th Great Grandfather

The leaves are changing in our historic Hanover Center Cemetery, I try to take some photos there each autumn. There are some lovely old sugar maples that put on quite a show each year. We had a windstorm yesterday and there were lots of colorful branches strewn about. One branch landed by the grave of my 6th great grandfather, Henry Josselyn. Looking closely, I noticed that he died 290 years ago on October 29th Henry's father, Abraham, died at sea before reaching the shores of Virginia in 1670 aboard the ship Ye Good Fame. His mother, Beatrice, has a very special resting place in the Old Granary Burying Ground on Tremont Street, by the Boston Common(originally owned by a direct descendant on my mother's side, Reverend Blackstone before he sold it to the Puritans). Famous graves at the Granary Burying Ground include victims of the Boston Massacre, a Franklin Cenotaph and Mother Goose!

