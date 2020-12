A visit...

...from the families through the woods. They were celebrating Gregory's birthday with a lunch today. We didn't go, to be safe, but they (minus my brother) walked through the path to cheer us up. Hunter needed his nap, but Nora was full of pep and had a great time running around with T. It really cheered me up.



For the Record,

This day came in foggy with sun and clouds. Storms on the horizon for this week, perhaps a big snowstorm towards the end of the week.



All hands wary