Optimism

2021 demands it, but sometimes it's tough for girls like me. So, these two winter Annalee elves will try to keep reminding me.



Their elf friends, those clothed in red and green elf suits joined the rest of our Christmas decorations in a big pile on the kitchen table today. Little by little they and all the other decorations were packed away for another year. We still have our decorated tree, we'll take that down next weekend. The candle lights in the windows will stay. All, upstairs and downstairs till the end of the month, but the front window ones until life is brighter, however long it takes. Those front candles have been lighted since last year.



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy, on the weather was on the verge of rain all day.



