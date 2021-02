What the geraniums saw

We woke up to a winter wonderland of snow coating everything. It's just the right amount , gorgeous, but not too much to shovel, the roads are clear and the power stayed on. Somehow we missed the predicted high winds and the storm just frosted everything softly.



These small geraniums were brought in from the garden before the first frost. They love the south facing upstairs windows and have bloomed constantly.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny, bright and white.



All hands wary.