Chip off the old block

Spring is in the air and it feels just fine.



The chimney sweeps came with their resident expert and the flue from the gas boiler has been successfully cleaned. They took photographs of before and after, what a difference! Now on Monday a company will come to give is an estimate on adding air to the now buttoned, insulated up cellar. This, 'air in a can' will provide adequate combustion for the now spiffed up boiler. We're finally getting to the end of this tough period at Dogcorner Cottage.



Plumber tomorrow for some drippy faucets, why not??



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm, even warmer tomorrow they say.